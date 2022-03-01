With diligent effort, 50 Cent continues to challenge and to evolve his reality. Thus far, the Queens lyricist is realizing the dreams of many men. So, today (March 1), why does 50 Cent blasts “yellow bus” STARZ Network and warns, “I’m out!

To begin with, back in 2018, the creative C.E.O. reportedly links up with the Starz brand. For one thing, that deal purportedly lands the “Power Powder Respect” MC beaucoup of bucks. Yes, the symbiotic partnership, reportedly lands a deal up to of $150M, this according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

However, it seems as though the good times are quickly fading away. Accordingly, Curtis Jackson hops onto social media and thoroughly expresses his angst. In general, Fiddy refuses to fold under Big Corporate pressure.

The Frustration:

Through a candid collection of posts to public platforms, the New York Times best-selling author shares his blunt disappointment. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆,” contends the Queens lyricist. “Sucks, my deal is up over here i’m out.”

“They Renewed High town & FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo,” insists the established entrepreneur. In addition, he adds, “if i told you how much dumb s### i deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆Sucks, my deal is up over here i’m out.They Renewed High town & FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo.if i told you how much dumb s### i deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus. pic.twitter.com/pyr1a8OsGi — 50cent (@50cent) March 1, 2022

The Reactions:

Additionally, an array of associated posts also appear to bolster 50’s claims. For instance, the motif of packed luggage works to emphasize his willingness to depart the negotiations. In fact, a selection of five poignant post effectively demonstrate his disdain.

Overall, whether 50 Cent is throwing a virtual temper tantrum; or, if he is standing firmly atop his proven business acumen, he undoubtedly understands his worth. On “All Falls Down,” How does Kanye put it?

“…We shine because they hate us, floss cause they degrade us / We trying to buy back our 40 acres / And for that paper, look how low we a’stoop / Even if you in a Benz, you still a n#### in a coop/coupe…”

Hopefully, in relation to 50’s future endeavors it works out in his best favor.