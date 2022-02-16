50 Cent Begs Body Shaming Internet Bullies, “Who Did This?”

Exactly, how did Malcolm X put it? Oh yeah, “The chickens are coming home to roost.” So, currently, Fif is reveling in a jolly assortment of memes. Effectively, 50 Cent begs the body shaming internet bullies, “Who did this?”

Actually, the posh SoFi Stadium sets nestled in Inglewood, CA. In recent past (on Feb. 13), an epic gridiron showdown transpires. For example, the combined creative genius of Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar is epic. With, the unexpected revelation of Mr. Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, Super Bowl LVI transforms from epic to astounding.

Thus, the upside down Fiddy causes the internet to rightfully implode. Almost immediately, the veteran jokester, learns of the ongoing social media shenanigans. Rather, than merely witnessing the merriment, the Queens lyricist playfully embraces the slight social media slander.

In summation, via his personal Instagram page, Senor Starz displays some of the most witty responses. Moreover, these reactions range from geriatric jokes to unbelievable suspension tactics. Certainly, one must scroll through and enjoy some of the lighthearted levity.

The Observations

“👀who the f### did this?, inquires the incredulous “Power Powder Respect” MC. Obviously, 50 Cent can take a joke. Somehow, he even seems to revel in the jest. Although, it may come at his expense, he refuses to hold back on the social media offerings.

Above all, the memorable meme which utilizes D12’s Bizarre is Internet Gold. So, here the girthy man serves as a quasi doppelganger for the “In Da Club” entertainer,

So, in conclusion 50 is definitely evolving into a more girthy and a more wealthy version of himself. If he likes it, the internet certainly loves it.