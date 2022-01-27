50 Cent Reacts to Gucci Mane’s New “Ghost of Pookie” Lyrics!

What’s beef? Beef is when you need two gats to go to sleep. Let Biggie tell it.

Hip-Hop is a magnetic entity. Always, at its best it arouses one’s rapt consideration. For example, 50 Cent readily adds his reaction to Gucci Mane’s new track, “Rumors.” Moreover, it is the unequivocal honesty of Gucci Mane La Flare which demands attention. Undoubtedly, this is what garners a reaction from the Queens lyricist.

After, briefly mentioning Blac Youngsta and Yo Gotti the conversation quickly settles on Big Guwop. First off, the established entrepreneur brings up the infamous bar. Soon, a festive jig starts. Then Fif recalls, ““That n#### said, ‘I think my house is haunted, yeah, by who? The ghost of Pookie.’”

Although, both Jeezy and Gucci Mane would reconcile for a 2020 Verzuz battle. However, their ongoing animosity has yet to be completely squashed. At the time, their appearance proves historic. Consequently, more folks would tune into the anticipated battle than ever before. In fact, more than 9.1 million folks watched the legendary match. And, 50 is an avid supporter of the Hip-Hop culture.

Above all, let us again highlight the details. Back in 2005, Mr. Davis employed deadly force. Consequently, Gucci Mane was cleared of any charges. While defending himself, in an alleged robbery attempt, Pookie Loc succumbs to his fatal injuries. To his credit, the “Many Men” MC recognizes the circumstances.

Be that as it may, Fiddy seems to momentarily immense himself into this matter. Accompanying the Instagram post, its candid caption reads, ” 😆yo this s### be crazy out here stay dangerous, that way you feel safe.🤨Get the strap! 😆Gucci say he smokin on pooky Loc @bransoncognac@lecheminduroi“

Ultimately, it is the accompanying chuckle which may signify a growing disdain towards Jeezy. If nothing else, 50 Cent always stands on speaking his mind. However how calculating, or cunning, he relentlessly expresses his opinion.