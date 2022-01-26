Gucci Mane Fires Shots at Jeezy’s Dead Homie On “Rumors”

Through his actions, as a man, Gucci Mane, continues to evolve. Be that as it may, Big Guwop, still remembers. Countless experiences — both right and wrong — continue to mold his character. In fact, on his new track, “Rumors,” Gucci Mane Fires Shots. Jeezy’s late homeboy, Pookie Loc, is still in the line of fire.

In the past, there has been many acrimonious interactions between Gucci Mane and Jeezy. Ultimately, a creative clash lead to a loss of life. Although, back in 2020, the pair reunited with an epic Verzuz battle. However, the lingering angst is still alive.

Even though, Lil Durk hops on the song to expand its insight, Mr. Zone 6, vehemently speaks his mind. With “Rumors,” the Trap God offers relentless wordplay. Matter-of-factly he mentions, “D.A. dropped my murder, didn’t have evidence to prove it (Nah) / I think my house is haunted, yeah, by who? The ghost of Pookie (Woah).”

For instance, many Hip-Hop critics may cite this an example of Black-on-Black Violence; or, even genocide. Even, Tupac explains, “genocide is when we ride on our own kind.” Still, the “Lemonade” rhymer possesses the God-given right to defend his life.

Thus, he proves that he is more Malcolm than Martin.

Press play.