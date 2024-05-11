TDE CEO Top Dawg Declares Kendrick Lamar Versus Drake Battle Over

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar and Drake went head-to-head in one of the most publicized Hip-Hop battles in history. According to Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the lyrical fight has ended.

“This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else,” Top Dawg tweeted on Friday (May 10).

The TDE founder continued, “We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE [20-year] anniversary compilation.”

Kendrick Lamar dropped all five of his studio LPs via Top Dawg Entertainment. The Compton, California native also released Untitled Unmastered and Black Panther: The Album on the label.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been feuding since at least 2014. The battle went from subliminal shots to direct shots in March 2024 with Lamar’s verse on “Like That” by Future and Metro Boomin.

Drake responded to “Like That” with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” in April 2024. Both rap superstars exchanged an additional six diss records over six days.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has become the breakout hit of the battle. The Mustard-produced single reached No. 1 on streaming charts in the United States and Drake’s home country of Canada.

Additionally, “Not Like Us” is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Kendrick Lamar would earn the fourth Number One of his career if the diss track lands in the Hot 100’s pole position.