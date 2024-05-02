Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Dominates Streaming Service Charts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The viral track is racking up streams on multiple platforms.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” hit the internet on Tuesday (April 30). After being added to DSPs, the California MC’s diss record directed at Drake skyrocketed to the top of several charts.

At the moment, “Euphoria” sits at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA daily rankings. Kendrick Lamar also has the No. 3 song on the chart as a feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” single.

“Euphoria” leads Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart as well. “Like That” holds the No. 8 position on that streaming service. In addition, Lamar’s “Euphoria” is trending at No. 1 on YouTube.

Kendrick Lamar released “Euphoria” in response to two diss tracks by Drake. The Canadian rapper/singer’s “Push Ups” currently charts at No. 11 on Spotify and No. 7 on Apple Music, respectively.

Drake dropped “Push Ups” after Kendrick Lamar took shots at him and Dreamville’s J. Cole on the “Like That” collaboration. He also put out “Taylor Made Freestyle” as a clapback to Lamar.

However, Drake had to pull “Taylor Made Freestyle” from the internet. The Tupac Shakur Estate took issue with the OVO Sound leader using an artificial intelligence generator to make his voice sound like the late 2Pac.