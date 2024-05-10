Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Tops Streaming Charts In Drake’s Home Country Of Canada

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar versus Drake became a globally-watched battle as two of the greatest rappers of their generation faced off on wax. Drake represented Toronto and the nation of Canada. Lamar stood tall for Los Angeles and the entire West Coast of the United States.

After dominating several streaming charts in America, Kendrick Lamar has also taken over streaming charts in Drake’s home country. The Mustard-produced “Not Like Us” leads Canada-specific daily rankings for Spotify and Apple Music.

“Not Like Us” currently sits at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top 100: Canada chart. In addition, “Not Like Us” leads Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Canada chart. Lamar’s other Drake-directed diss track “euphoria” sits at No. 5 on Apple Music and No. 5 on Spotify in the Great White North.

When it comes to Spotify’s daily chart for the city of Toronto, “euphoria” holds the No. 2 spot behind “Expresso” by Sabrina Carpenter. “Not Like Us” is presently the third-most streamed song on Spotify in Toronto.

Industry forecasters project Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” to debut at No. 1 on America’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. If the single does reach the pinnacle of the Hot 100, Lamar will earn his fourth Number One. He just scored his third chart-topper as a feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” collaboration.

“Like That” ignited the all-out war between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The two sides had been throwing subliminal shots at each other for years. The subs ended when Lamar took direct aim at the OVO frontman on “Like That” in March.