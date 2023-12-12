EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Against Jane Doe’s Attempt To Remain Anonymous In Gang Rape Lawsuit

Diddy does not think a woman who has accused him of gang rape should be allowed to proceed as “Jane Doe.” Read the latest update!

Diddy (real name Sean Combs) wants to unmask the latest woman who’s accused him and former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre of sexually assaulting her. The pair and an unidentified third man are accused of gang-raping and trafficking the woman in 2003 at Diddy’s recording studio, Daddy’s House.

The woman claims she was just 17 years old when she met Pierre at a lounge in Michigan, where he supposedly forced her to have oral sex in a bathroom while he was smoking crack. Jane Doe says Pierre called Diddy and she spoke to him on the phone. Afterwards, he chartered a private jet and flew her to his studio in New York, where the sexual assault allegedly took place.

So far, the woman has remained anonymous, but Diddy and Pierre have signaled that they want to reveal her identity according to information exclusively obtained by AllHipHop.

“On December 9, 2023, counsel for [Diddy and Harve Pierre] indicated that they do not consent to [Jane Doe’s] motion to proceed anonymously,” Jane Doe’s lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, explained, noting that he did disclose her identity to the pair’s counsel and that both Diddy and Harve Pierre already know the woman’s name.

Jane Doe wants to proceed under the pseudonym due to Diddy’s popularity, out of fear for her own safety and to prevent the woman from suffering from any more trauma.

“Because of the high-profile nature of the Defendants, compounded with the fact that [Jane Doe] was only seventeen years old at the time of the sexual assault alleged in the Complaint, she should be permitted to proceed under a pseudonym and pursue her claims with anonymity,” Wigdor added. “The media attention of this action would undoubtedly create a chilling effect on future plaintiffs in similar circumstances should Ms. Doe be forced to disclose her identity.

“[Jane Doe] has experienced significant trauma as a result of Defendants’ sexual assault and rape and would certainly experience significant harm if she is forced to reveal her identity to the public.”

As a result, Wigdor has filed a motion with the Hon. Jessica GL Clarke to allow Jane Doe to proceed anonymously, which is usually granted in high-profile cases like this one.

Last week, the judge overseeing a separate sexual assault claim against Harve Pierre and Bad Boy Entertainment granted a different woman permission to proceed under the “Jane Doe” alias. The judge has yet to rule on the fourth alleged victim’s motion to proceed anonymously.

Diddy has vehemently denied the sexual assault allegations made against him in recent weeks.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” Diddy wrote in an Instagram post. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

On November 16, Diddy was sued by ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura for alleged rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence. The pair reached a settlement less than 24 hours later.

In a statement, Ventura explained she “decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.”

Diddy has also been accused of drugging and raping Joi Dickerson-Neal in 1991, leaving her allegedly unable to “independently stand or walk.” Additionally, an anonymous woman accused the musician and singer Aaron Hall of raping her and her friend in New York in the early 1990s. The Jane Doe claimed that a few days after she had allegedly been raped, Diddy showed up at her house. The suit stated, “He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out.”