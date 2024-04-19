Kodak Black Cleared Of All Charges In Florida Drug Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors charged Kodak Black with oxycodone possession and evidence tampering following his 2023 arrest.

A Florida judge dismissed an evidence tampering charge against Kodak Black on Wednesday (April 17). The judge’s decision allowed the 26-year-old rapper to put a drug case behind him after he was released from jail in February.

“The undisputed material fact in the instant case is that the substance was not destroyed,” Judge Barbara Duffy wrote. “The State agrees that the substance was on the Defendant’s mouth as well as on the ground near the Defendant’s body. More importantly, the State clearly acknowledges in its Traverse that the Defendant ‘was attempting to ingest that substance he had in his possession to avoid that substance [being] discovered on scene’ … The substance at issue in the case at hand was not destroyed. Officers retrieved and placed in evidence the substance on and around Defendant’s person. Under the State’s best evidence, the Defendant attempted to alter or destroy evidence but was unsuccessful.”

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested for cocaine possession and evidence tampering in December 2023. Prosecutors charged him with oxycodone possession instead of cocaine in January.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s attorney, insisted his client had a prescription for oxycodone and was wrongfully charged. Judge Duffy agreed, dismissing the drug possession charge in February. Cohen reacted to the complete dismissal of the case on Wednesday.

“Count 2 is now dismissed of Kodaks ‘possession of cocaine’ that wasn’t cocaine case that should have never been filed or brought by the Broward State Atty Office,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “We showed them his script prior to filing, and they decided to file anyway… even knowing the officer was wrong about the substance and his story changing and making no sense. That case is now completely dismissed.”

Kodak spent roughly two months in jail for a probation violation due to the drug possession arrest. He secured his release by pleading guilty to failure to report police contact.