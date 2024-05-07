Police Confirm Shooting Near Drake’s Toronto Home, One Person Injured

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Toosie Slide” rapper is said to be unharmed.

Reports of a shooting in the area of Drake’s Toronto residence spread across the internet. The Toronto Police Operations account on X has confirmed an incident did take place on Tuesday morning (May 6) at 2:09 am local time.

Officers arrived at Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E. According to the Toronto Police Service, a man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. City News reports Drake was not shot.

SHOOTING:

Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E

2:09 am

– reports of a shooting

– police o/s

– man transported to hospital with serious injuries

– suspect fled in a vehicle

– unknown description#GO978573

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 7, 2024

According to CBC News, police taped off Drake’s property in the Bridle Path neighborhood. A source confirmed to the outlet that an ongoing investigation centers around the music star’s home. The suspect apparently fled in a vehicle.

In the last several weeks, Drake has been involved in a highly publicized rap battle with Compton-bred recording artist Kendrick Lamar. There has been no indication that the shooting on Tuesday had a connection to the feud.

Drake has referred to his 50,000-square-foot house as The Embassy. He filmed the music video for his 2020 chart-topping single “Toosie Slide” inside the mansion. The story of the shooting at Drake’s home is still developing.