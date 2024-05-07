Boosie Badazz Called Out Over Hypocritical Take On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz slammed fans for being too “excited” about the ongoing battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Boosie Badazz was checked by fans online after complaining that people are too eager to see the downfall of either Drake or Kendrick Lamar amid their ongoing battle.

The lyrical warfare has produced multiple diss tracks with fans taking sides and debating the topic in fierce online discussions. However, Boosie believes the beef could overshadow their legacies in Hip-Hop. He also chastised fans for engaging and warned that things could turn nasty.

On Monday (April 6), the outspoken rapper shared his take in a lengthy all-caps post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I never seen so many men excited to see men tearing each other down thru music smh,” he began. “The men r more excited than the women lol.”

Boosie recalled being stopped by a fan in a casino asking him whether Drake or K. Dot was “going down.” He questioned if fans genuinely want either rapper to risk their career over a battle.

“Do yall really want one of these great artist career done cause they lost a rap battle?” he asked. “Do yall want all what they have done for hip hop overshadowed by rap beef?”

Referring to the bombshell allegations from both K. Dot and Drizzy, Boosie claimed the beef “got real.”

Boosie said that neither the Drake or Kendrick Lamar, nor their entourages will be “shaking hands n smiling,” the next time they cross paths and fears things could escalate. “Nobody go be safe n the next artist city,” he added. “Not to mention when other artist start picking sides n getting involved smh. Thats when s### get serious.”

I NEVER SEEN SO MANY MEN EXCITED TO SEE MEN TEARING EACH OTHER DOWN THRU MUSIC smh THE MEN R MORE EXCITED THAN THE WOMEN lol 📣 I CAME N THE CASINO MF LEAVE HIS GIRL N ASK ME “ BOOSIE WHO DO U THINK GOING DOWN DRAKE R KENDRICK smh LIKE THATS WHAT U THINKING ABOUT WITH A BADDIE… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) May 6, 2024

Boosie Fans Slam His Take On Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle

However, Boosie fans called him out, claiming he was being hypocritical.

“Bro your whole career was based off tearing people down. Stop it with fake morally Boosie Luther king,” one fan replied.

Bro your whole career was based off tearing people down. Stop it with fake morally Boosie Luther king — Lou facts (@LoufactsIGB) May 6, 2024

“Your music been teaching us to shoot,rob, and kill other black men,” another added. “And sell drugs to the community. We still to this day support you.”

Your music been teaching us to shoot,rob, and kill other black men. And sell drugs to the community. We still to this day support you — Tweets by Dre (@Ghost0fDaUchiha) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Hip-Hop fans continue streaming the numerous diss tracks with K. Dot making Spotify history. According to Chart Data, “Not Like Us” broke Drake’s record for the biggest single-day streams of a Hip-Hop song.