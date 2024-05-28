Patti LaBelle Open To Making Music With “Buddy” Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“She’s like one of my new best friends.”

Patti LaBelle turned 80 years old on May 24. The Godmother of Soul plans to celebrate her 80th birthday by releasing a new album.

“It should be out at the end of this year and it’s called 8065. I’m 80 years young and 65 years in show business,” LaBelle explained to Entertainment Tonight.

The legendary R&B singer also teased some possible collaborations for her upcoming body of work. For example, chart-topping Hip-Hop star Cardi B could be a guest feature on the project.

“Why not? She’s like one of my new best friends,” LaBelle stated about possibly making music with Cardi B. The 2-time Grammy Award winner also said, “To know that she was into Patti LaBelle. She’s like my new buddy.”

Previously, Patti LaBelle called Cardi B the “Baby Patti” following their Good Life/Whipshots crossover marketing partnership. That 2023 holiday campaign included the Cardi & Patti promotional digital series.

“I’ve always wanted to meet [Cardi B], and when I met her she said, ‘I’m just so excited to meet you,’” Patti LaBelle told Tamron Hall in November 2023. “She’s not a diva. She’s a beautiful spirit.”

Meanwhile, Cardi’s Bardi Gang fan base has been patiently waiting for the Bronx native to drop her sophomore album for six years. The Grammy Award-winning Invasion of Privacy came out in 2018.