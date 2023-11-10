Cardi B Presents Episode 1 Of Whipshots/Good Life Promotional Series With Patti Labelle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Bongos” rapper takes part in another holiday-based campaign.

A modern-day hitmaker and a legendary vocalist joined forces this holiday season. Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B and R&B icon Patti LaBelle partnered together for a new joint campaign.

Cardi B’s vodka-infused whipped cream brand Whipshots and Patti Labelle’s food/lifestyle brand Patti’s Good Life will present seven sitcom-style episodes showcasing their dessert combinations and family traditions.

“Everyone’s favorite auntie and favorite niece have teamed up for some holiday cheer, and we know that people are going to love the two of them together,” says Good Life co-founder Zuri Edwards.

The first episode of the Cardi & Patti series – titled “The Hug” – hit the internet on Thursday (November 9). The rest of the campaign featuring the two entertaining personalities will roll out throughout the 2023 holiday season.

Cardi B launched Whipshots in 2021 in conjunction with Starco Brands. According to the company, Whipshots has sold over four million cans to date. Both Whipshots and Patti’s Good Life products are available to purchase at Walmart.

“Whipshots and Patti’s Good Life embody the spirit of celebration, and we are thrilled to witness the harmony that Cardi B and Patti LaBelle are creating at their own holiday tables,” says David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Starco Brands.

Dreyer also adds, “Bringing these two icons, and their amazing products, together just makes sense, especially during the holiday season. Two Grammy Award winners, one new holiday tradition.”

In addition to Walmart selling Whipshots, Cardi B worked with the retailer for a Mother’s Day 2023 campaign. For Valentine’s Day, she teamed up with her husband, Offset, and McDonald’s for the fast food corporation’s first-ever celebrity duo meal.