McDonald’s Announces New Cardi B & Offset Meal

The Hip Hop stars speak the love language of food.

Belcalis “Cardi B” Cephus and Kiari “Offset” Cephus add another major endorsement to their evergrowing business portfolio. The married power couple joined forces with McDonald’s for a Valentine’s Day campaign featuring the company’s first-ever celebrity duo meal.

The McDonald’s Corporation announced the Cardi B & Offset Meal will be available at participating restaurants beginning February 14. Consumers have the chance to purchase the meal-for-two deal for a limited time.

Cardi B’s favorites, a cheeseburger with Tangy BBQ sauce and large Coke, are part of the combo. Offset selected a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The meal also comes with a large order of fries and an apple pie.

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” states Offset in a press release. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

Both Cardi and Offset also appeared in a new McDonald’s “Knowing Their Order” commercial. In addition, the “Clout” collaborators promoted the special meal on their respective social media pages. They have over 200 million combined followers on Twitter and Instagram.

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” says Cardi B. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”