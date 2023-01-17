Cardi B Reveals Offset’s “Change” Saved Their Marriage After She Filed For Divorce 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B admitted Offset “showed me that he wanted to change for me” after she filed for divorce amid rumors of his infidelity.

Cardi B is opening up about how she and Offset saved their marriage after she filed for divorce in 2020.

The NYC rapper revealed how her husband fought for his family during her appearance on the debut episode of the new Jason Lee Show. While Cardi B held back the main reason she filed for divorce, she admitted Offset stepped up and proved his desire to change.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye,” she said. “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything. I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me, I’ma let him say it. I want him to say it, because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

Belcalis continued, “The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me.” Listen to Cardi’s comments here.

Cardi B On Her Relationship Issues With Offset

Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Later that month, the “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker claimed she wasn’t hanging around for him to be unfaithful again.

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again,” she said during a live session on her OnlyFans account, as per ET.

“I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved,” she said before adding, “I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

Furthermore, Cardi B insisted it was her choice to remain single after splitting from Offset. “I could date any man I want,” she declared. “My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

However, a few days later, Cardi B denied Offset had cheated on her. Instead, she claimed, “I just got tired of f###### arguing.” She also responded to the rumors that her husband fathered a child with another woman. “That’s a whole f###### complete lie,” she added. “That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s b#######.”