Cardi B Justifies ‘Fighting Over D*ck’ Lyric From ‘Tomorrow 2’ 

Cardi B caused an online debate with a lyric from her ‘Tomorrow 2’ verse in which she states, “I’m fighting over d*ck.”

Cardi B has responded to the pushback over a certain lyric from her “Tomorrow 2” verse, defending why she is willing to fight “over dick.”

The NYC rapper took to Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 29), explaining the deeper meaning behind her contentious line from her collab with GloRilla.

Cardi B GloRilla – Tomorrow 2

“I been seeing a lot of tweets going viral talking bout, when Cardi say [‘I’m fighting for my b###### and I’m fighting over dick, too’] they not feeling her like that,” Cardi B began. “But this is my thing. If a b#### go through your purse and she steal some of your money, you not gonna fight that b####? Yeah, b####. You gon’ fight for your money, right? So, if a n#### is providing for you, giving you money, paying your bills, doing all that s###. And a b#### go take him from you, you not gonna fight over that dick?”

Furthermore, Cardi B says she will fight tooth and nail for hers unless the man is broke, in which case a restraining order is the only option.

“’Cause that’s your money,” Cardi B continued. “’Cause that n####’s your money. You not gonna fight for that? B####, ’cause I’m fighting with teeth. I’m biting you, b####, over my n####. Yes, I am. Fighting you over that dick. Now, if it’s a broke n####, b####, I can’t help you. You deserve charges. You deserve a whole restraining order.”

A short while later, Cardi took to Twitter to double down on her comments. “Y’all talkin bout y’all won’t fight over dick but y’all be fighting over celebs online all the time,” she tweeted. “Somebody lying.”