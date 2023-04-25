Walmart Taps Cardi B For Mother’s Day Campaign

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop superstar shares some of her “mom hacks” with the world.

Bronx-bred rapper Belcalis “Cardi B” Cephus adds another corporate partnership to her growing list of endorsements. Walmart announced Cardi as one of the faces of the company’s “Mother of All Savings Memberships” campaign.

The American multinational retail corporation will give away up to 20,000 free one-year Walmart+ memberships to new moms. The campaign reportedly totals around $2 million in value.

“Walmart+ brings together benefits that will help save moms precious time,” says Seth Dallaire, Walmart’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Whether it’s getting diapers delivered straight to their door or saving on gas for the carpool, we’ve got their back. To celebrate moms we’ve committed to gifting 20,000 Walmart+ memberships to some of our most important customers, making life a little easier for them.”

Walmart’s membership giveaway will work in conjunction with the Pampers Hospital Gift Program, which provides a gift bag for patients who have recently delivered a baby. Each gift bag includes a reusable fabric bag, coupons, a Pampers Sensitive Wipes 6-count sample, informative newborn literature, and a free one-year Walmart+ membership.

Three Actresses Join Cardi B For Walmart’s “Mom Hacks” Ad

Cardi B shared the news of her involvement with the “Mother of All Savings Memberships” initiative with her social media followers. The mother of Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus posted a 30-second video featuring some of her “mom hacks” that help her get through the day.

Let me show yall how I make it through the day…. Check out all my mom hacks at https://t.co/YekDaJOisX #WalmartPartner pic.twitter.com/GhqxtMlehB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 24, 2023

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz, Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James, and Everything Everywhere All At Once actress Jenny Slate joined Cardi B by also sharing their ultimate hacks for motherhood as part of Walmart’s “Mother of All Savings Memberships” campaign.

“The beauty of motherhood is that it brings moms together with a bond regardless of where they are in their lives,” says Courtney Carlson, Senior Vice President of Retail Marketing, for Walmart. “Every mom loves to trade their parenting hacks, and we’re excited for this campaign to showcase the biggest hack of all being ‘The Mother of All Savings’ – a Walmart+ membership.”

Previously, Cardi B and her husband, Offset of Migos, partnered with McDonald’s to present the Cardi B & Offset Meal for Valentine’s Day. Plus, the Hip Hop couple and their children will star in the upcoming Baby Shark’s Big Movie. Cardi will also headline Hot 97’s 2023 Summer Jam concert in June.