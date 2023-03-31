Cardi B, Offset & Their Kids Make ‘Baby Shark’ Movie A Family Affair

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B, Offset and their children will voice characters in the Paramount Plus film ‘Baby Shark’s Big Movie.’

Cardi B announced her family’s involvement in the upcoming film Baby Shark’s Big Movie.

Nickelodeon, Paramount Plus and the Pinkfong Company unveiled the animated film’s voice cast on Thursday (March 30). Cardi B, Offset and their children will appear in the movie, which is due out later this year.

“Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the BABY SHARKS BIG MOVIE,” Cardi B wrote on Twitter.

Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the BABY SHARKS BIG MOVIE🦈🐠❤️!!!! pic.twitter.com/AP65hll5Ro — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 30, 2023

Cardi B and Offset will reprise their Sharki B and Offshark roles from the television series Baby Shark’s Big Show. Their daughter Kulture returns to voice Kulture Sharki. The couple’s son Wave Set makes his debut as Wavey Shark in the film.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie features NSYNC singer Lance Bass playing himself. Other notable cast members include Saturday Night Live stars Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman.

Earlier this month, Cardi B scored another victory in her legal battle against vlogger Tasha K. The U.S. Court of Appeals denied Tasha K’s appeal in a defamation lawsuit.

“Damn Winos!” Tasha K wrote on social media. “We lost the appeal… against #CardiB sad day.. but I’m gonna be alright… I appreciate all your love & support. Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag… To Cardi and her team, I apologize sincere. We live & learn.”

A jury found Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress in 2022. Cardi B was awarded more than $4 million.