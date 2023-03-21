Tasha K Caves In After Losing Appeal; Apologizes To Cardi B

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An appeals court upheld Cardi B’s victory in her defamation lawsuit against vlogger Tasha K, who issued an apology after the decision.

Tasha K suffered another loss in her legal battle against Cardi B.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Eleventh Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals denied Tasha K’s attempt to appeal Cardi B’s victory in a defamation lawsuit. Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, reacted to the ruling via social media on Tuesday (March 21).

“Damn Winos!” she wrote. “We lost the appeal… against #CardiB sad day.. but I’m gonna be alright… I appreciate all your love & support. Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag… To Cardi and her team, I apologize sincere. We live & learn.”

Last year, Cardi B won more than $4 million in her lawsuit against Tasha K. The vlogger sought a new trial for months, but the appeals court upheld the verdict this week.

“There are two issues here,” the judges wrote. “One is whether the jury had sufficient evidence to hold appellants—Latasha Kebe and others—liable for defamation (and other privacy torts) against appellee Belcalis Almanzar (better known as ‘Cardi B’). The other is whether the district court erred by excluding evidence. We hold that Kebe hasn’t preserved either issue for appeal.”

They continued, “Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her. But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court. As a result, we have no authority to consider her insufficiency-of-the-evidence argument on appeal.”

The appeals court called Tasha K’s legal response “unavailing.”

“She seems to assert that she can seek a new trial on appeal not because she did so below, but rather because she didn’t,” the judges explained. “So while she apparently (and correctly) accepts that making one pre-verdict insufficiency-of-the-evidence motion isn’t enough to preserve the right to challenge the sufficiency of the evidence on appeal, she seems to think that one can preserve that right by making no insufficiency motions at all. That is incorrect.”

They added, “Kebe gains nothing by pointing out that she never made a pre-verdict insufficiency-of-the-evidence motion. All that matters is that she ‘never sought a new trial before the District Court’ through a post-verdict motion and has ‘thus forfeited [her] right to do so on appeal.’”

The appeals court also noted Tasha K failed to preserve her evidentiary arguments. The judges saw no proof of the supposed errors in the Cardi B case.

“Kebe didn’t adequately brief her challenges to the district court’s evidentiary rulings,” the judges wrote. “Specifically, she never tells us where in the 5500-page record the district court’s alleged errors can be found. That lapse violates the rule that appellants must identify the ‘parts of the record on which [they] rel[y].’ Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument.”

A jury found Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress in January 2022. A few months later, a judge forced the vlogger to delete all of her defamatory posts about Cardi B.