Cardi B Awarded Over $4 Million In Defamation Lawsuit Against Tasha K

A jury awarded millions of dollars to Cardi B after ruling in her favor in a defamation lawsuit against vlogger Tasha K.

Cardi B secured another win in her defamation lawsuit against vlogger Tasha K on Tuesday (January 25).

A Georgia jury awarded an additional $1.5 million in punitive damages to Cardi B. She’ll also receive $1,338,753.47 to cover her legal fees.

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, was found liable of defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress on Monday (January 24). Jurors ordered her to pay $1.25 million in damages to Cardi B.

The vlogger will owe nearly $4.1 million to Cardi B. Kebe’s lawyer said they plan to file an appeal.

Kebe was sued by Cardi B in 2019. The vlogger posted videos claiming the Atlantic Records artist was a prostitute who had herpes and other false allegations.

Cardi B issued a lengthy statement over her legal victory on Tuesday. She said the public learned about the “darkest time” in her life during the trial.

“After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness,” she said. “I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial. I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks. I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team.”

Cardi B added, “The truth is that the intentional harm that was done to me is done to countless others every day. The only difference between me and the high schooler who is being cyberbullied and lied on by their classmates is the money and resources I have access to. We collectively have to say enough is enough. We can no longer be a society that turns a blind eye to blatant lies. The unchecked behavior and provably false content on platforms like YouTube have to be addressed and removed.”