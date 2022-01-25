Cardi B Wins $1.25 Million In Defamation Lawsuit Against Tasha K

A Georgia jury awarded $1.25 million to rap star Cardi B in her defamation lawsuit against vlogger Latasha Kebe a.k.a. Tasha K.

Cardi B scored a major victory in her legal battle against vlogger Tasha K.

According to multiple reports, a Georgia jury sided with Cardi B in a defamation case on Monday (January 24). Tasha K was found liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The diamond-selling rapper was awarded $1 million for “pain and suffering and/or reputational injury.” She received an additional $250,000 for medical expenses.

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, may end up owing more money too. Additional proceedings will determine if she’s on the hook for further punitive damages and legal fees.

Cardi B filed her defamation lawsuit against Tasha K in 2019. The vlogger accused the Atlantic Records artist of being a prostitute and having herpes, among other claims.

During the trial, Cardi B said Tasha K’s false statements affected her mental state. She testified about feeling suicidal over the allegations.

“Only an evil person could do that s###,” she said regarding Tasha K.

Tasha K reacted to Monday’s verdict via Twitter. She didn’t mention Cardi B.

“My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard,” she wrote. “I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.”