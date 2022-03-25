Cardi B, Offset & Kulture To Guest Star On ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’

The Almánzar-Cephus household gets animated for Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark’s Big Show! Hip Hop stars Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar and Kiari “Offset” Cephus did voice-over work for the preschool program.

Cardi B guest stars as Sharki B and Offset guest stars as Offshark on the special “The Seaweed Sway” edition of Baby Shark. The couple’s three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, will also play Kulture Shark.

The forthcoming episode centers around Cardi’s character attempting to teach Baby Shark (Kimiko Glenn) and William (Luke Youngblood) a new dance craze created by Sharki B. A song titled “The Seaweed Sway” will appear on Nick Jr.’s Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way compilation album.

That music project will hit digital streaming platforms – such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Tidal – on April 8. “The Seaweed Sway” episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show! premieres on Friday, April 15, at 12 pm ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

This will be Cardi B’s first time lending her voice to an animated character. Previously, she did live-action acting in the feature films Hustlers and F9. Cardi also made it onto season four of BET’s Being Mary Jane television show.

Offset has acting experience as well. The Migos member appeared in the FX dramedy Atlanta and the CBS action series NCIS: Los Angeles. He was also cast in the upcoming film American Sole.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! is based on the extremely popular children’s song and dance. Pinkfong’s 11x-Platinum “Baby Shark” has collected over 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-watched video in the history of the website.