Offset To Make His Feature Film Acting Debut In ‘American Sole’

(AllHipHop News)
Kiari “Offset” Cephus is starting to lean heavily into the acting world. Earlier this year, the Atlanta-raised entertainer guest-starred on an episode of the CBS show NCIS: Los Angeles with series regular LL Cool J. Set is now ready to make the leap to the big screen.
It was announced that Offset was added to the cast of STXfilms’ forthcoming American Sole. Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Camila Mendes were already announced for the drama directed by Ian Edelman (How to Make It in America, The After Party). The motion picture is being produced by comedy star Kevin Hart through his HartBeat production company as well as NBA star Chris Paul through his Ohh Dip!!! Productions.
American Sole follows two twenty-somethings, played by Davidson and Jackson, who are dealing with college debt. They use after-market sneaker reselling to try and achieve the “American Dream,” but dire financial circumstances and the involvement of a shady investor cause that dream to become a nightmare.
Offset will combine his acting talents and musical talents for the movie. The Grammy-nominated rapper was also tapped to curate and executive produce American Sole: The Soundtrack Album in collaboration with director Edelman and Music Supervisor/STX Music Executive Jason Markey.
“This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope,” said Offset. “Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and Executive Producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready.”
“To have Offset joining our team is a dream scenario,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “Offset’s character is important to the storyline and we couldn’t be more excited to have him working with us behind the scenes as he works with Ian and the team at STX to help us define the sound of this film. We could not be in better hands.”
It appears Offset and his wife Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar are on a mission to expand their entertainment empire into different sectors of cultural relevance. 2019’s Hustlers was Cardi’s first film role, and she will be in the next installment in the Fast & Furious movie franchise titled F9. The Hip Hop couple is also seriously involved in fashion, technology, and politics.