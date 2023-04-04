Cardi B To Headline Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bronx-bred Hip Hop superstar Cardi B will hit the stage inside the UBS Arena for the Summer Jam concert. The annual Hot 97 live event positioned the “Bodak Yellow” performer at the top of the bill.

Cardi B has not released a full-length album since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy. Over the past five years, she has dropped the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping singles “Up” and “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Last year, Cardi B teamed up with Memphis rapper GloRilla for the Top 10 hit “Tomorrow 2.” The former Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member also showed up on the 2022 Bronx Drill track “Shake It” by Kay Flock.

In addition to Cardi B, the Summer Jam 2023 lineup includes fellow New Yorkers Ice Spice, Lola Brooke, Lil TJay, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, and The Lox. Hot 97 also booked GloRilla and Boston-bred rapper Coi Leray for the show.

Before performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2023 on June 4, Cardi B will travel to Southeast Asia for Rolling Loud’s debut in Thailand. Travis Scott and Chris Brown join her as the headliners for that music event taking place April 13-15.

Cardi B became the first female rapper to headline any Rolling Loud festival when she closed out Rolling Loud Miami in 2018. The Grammy winner also served as a headliner for London, England’s 2022 Wireless Festival.

So far, Cardi has not released new music in 2023. However, the 30-year-old celebrity has remained in the headlines thanks to her partnership with McDonald’s, completion of court-mandated community service, and inclusion in the upcoming Baby Shark’s Big Movie.