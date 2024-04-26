Remy Ma Drags Online Troll By Clowning Her Photos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch the NYC MC bash a hater for saying she does too much.

It is well documented that Remy Ma can crush people with her clapbacks. One social media user found out how brutal the Bronx, New York City native can be when provoked.

While speaking with her followers on Instagram Live, Remy Ma saw a commenter claim the “All the Way Up” rapper had no money. Remy fired right back at the troll.

“You wish I was broke. Go to this person’s page, real quick. I’m sure you’re broke. I can tell by your f###### background and headboard,” the Chrome 23 battle rap league founder replied.

Remy Ma then showed a photo of her tormentor and added, “This is who just told me, I’m broke, y’all…. You see why I don’t entertain people on social media… Ma’am hush.”

In addition, the Terror Squad member said, “This one right here said I be doing too much.” Remy again held up the woman’s pictures for her supporters to make fun of in the comment section.

This was not the first time in recent days that Remy Ma addressed an online killjoy while on Instagram Live. The There’s Something About Remy: Based on a True Story album creator also offered to fight one of her haters.