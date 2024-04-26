Kanye West’s Adult Film Studio To Be “Nothing We’ve Ever Seen Before”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West confirmed he will launch a pornographic studio. According to reports, Ye teamed up with Mike Moz, the ex-husband of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, for the upcoming venture.

Mike Moz spoke to TMZ about Kanye West’s supposed adult entertainment company. The Vixen Media Group affiliate made a bold statement about what potential viewers will get with Yeezy P###.

“I’ve been having discussions with Ye about a potential collab between Yeezy brand and my team at Vixen Media Group. While it’s too early to give any details I’m excited about where Ye’s vision takes this,” Mike Moz stated.

Moz continued, “The idea that this project is going to be another p### studio is not correct. It will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before.” Vixen Media Group owns brands such as Blacked, Slayed, and Milfy.

Kanye West has a history of working with pornographic websites. The “I Love It” recording artist served as a co-creative director for the first-ever Pornhub Awards in 2018 where he premiered the “I Love It” music video with Lil Pump.

Ye’s possible move into erotic content comes after the rapper/producer admitted to being addicted to pornography. In 2022, he chastised his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, for supposedly pushing for her daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, to appear in Playboy magazine.

“Playboy was my gateway into full-blown pornography addiction,” Kanye West stated in 2019. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age five, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age five to now having to kick the habit.”