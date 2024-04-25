Kanye West Confirms Yeezy Adult Film Studio With NSFW Post 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West announced the immediate arrival of the venture into the adult entertainment industry with a provocative post.

Kanye West has confirmed the rumors that he is launching a Yeezy pornographic film studio.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Ye was expanding the Yeezy brand into the adult film industry, despite once admitting to having a crippling p### addiction and claiming, “Pornography destroyed my family.”

On Wednesday evening (April 24) West announced the immediate launch of “Yeezy P###.” He posted a brief video featuring the provocative phrase “Yeezy P### is c######.”

A female narrator advised, “Go to Yeezy.com.” However, at the time of writing, the site does not appear to include any pornographic material.

The announcement enraged many of Ye’s fans, with some urging him to “Come back to Jesus,” and others claiming “You’ve lost your mind officially.”

Another questioned, “How do you make 2 albums dedicated to jesus and do this s###.”

However, not everybody is convinced Kanye West will actually be serving up pornographic material on the Yeezy site.

“Yall overthinking it he ain’t finna drop videos,’ one person wrote in the comment section. “He’s probably talking about just posting hella Yeezy shi and spamming it every where just like food p### isn’t litterally p### it’s just good lookin ass food.”

According to TMZ, West tapped Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband, Mike Moz, a veteran of the adult entertainment industry to assist with his new venture.

Kanye West Became Addited To Pornography Aged Five

Back in 2019, West confessed to a “full-blown pornography addiction,” from the age of five. “It’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life,” he said.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel,” West declared in 2022. “Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Nonetheless, Kanye West’s views on pornography have changed over the years. In 2018, Ye served as creative director for the first-ever Pornhub Awards. He also performed at the ceremony and premiered the video “I Love It,” with Lil Pump.