Cardi B: Community Service Has Been The Best Thing To Happen To Me

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s efforts were court-mandated as part of a plea deal.

After pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment last year, Hip Hop superstar Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar Cephus had to serve 15 days of community service in New York.

On February 24, Cardi B spoke with the New York Police Department’s Girls Talk youth program as part of her sentence. The NYPD posted the news of the Invasion of Privacy album creator’s visit, along with a video footage from the event, on social media.

“Cardi B shared her rags to riches story with #NYPD Girls Talk. She talked about her struggles and how she overcame them to achieve success. She encouraged the girls to work hard and pursue their dreams, no matter how big or small they may be. Thank yo @iamcardi,” tweeted the @NYPDTraining account.

Cardi B Spent Weeks Tweeting About Her Community Service

The 30-year-old Grammy winner has been documenting her public service over the last two months on Twitter. Following her meeting with Girls Talk, Cardi sent out her own tweet about her overall experience of doing community work.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind, they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever,” wrote Cardi.

Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 25, 2023

The Diamond-Certified Rap Star Tells Her Fans Not To Commit Crimes

While sharing the outfits she wore for her outreach efforts, Cardi B also advised her 28 million Twitter followers. For example, on January 20, she tweeted, “Second day of community service… Obey the law.”

A month later, Cardi posted, “On my way to serve some community service time… DON’T COMMIT CRIMES!” Those court-ordered plans were the legal consequence for her allegedly assaulting two female bartenders at an NYC strip club in 2018.

Cardi B’s previous philanthropic endeavors include donating $100,000 to her former school, I.S. 232, in the Bronx. On the other hand, the Diamond-selling “Bodak Yellow” rapper also continues to showcase capitalistic goals by partnering with corporations like McDonald’s for the fast food restaurant chain’s limited Cardi B & Offset Meal.