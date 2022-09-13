Cardi B Donates $100K To Her Former School

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B appeared at her old middle school in the Bronx as part of her work with the nonprofit Community Capacity Development.

Cardi B surprised students at I.S. 232 in the Bronx by visiting her old middle school on Tuesday (September 13).

According to multiple reports, Cardi B announced she’s donating $100,000 to the school. She stopped by her former stomping grounds as part of a tour with the nonprofit Community Capacity Development.

“I hope today is not a tearjerker day for me,” she said in a clip on her Instagram Stories.

NBC New York shared footage of Cardi B’s arrival at the school. I.S. 232 students loudly cheered when she appeared.

Cardi B spoke to the students about her school days and offered life advice. She encouraged the kids to be mindful of their futures.

“When you’re 14, when you’re 15, when you’re 18 and when you’re 21, make sure you think long-term,” she said.

Cardi B previously made stops in Brooklyn and Queens with Community Capacity Development. The organization aims to “uproot the systemic challenges facing marginalized communities of color,” per its website.

“I think a lot of times young people are attracted to survival,” the nonprofit’s founder K. Bain told Fox 5 New York. “When you don’t have employment opportunities, when you don’t have adequate resources in education, when you see nothing but closed doors, crime and violence becomes an option. Having someone like Cardi come back and say I want to be in human justice work – it’s a real inspiration.”