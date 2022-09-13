Cardi B Downplays Rap Foes For Not Calling Her Out By Name

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s deleted tweet may have sparked a response from the “WAP” rapper.

This week has seen a lot of beef brewing among female rappers. Nicki Minaj was at the center of the drama as she seemingly used her various platforms to subliminally diss other stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Cardi B. Additionally, Minaj had sharp words for bloggers and television personalities.

Things took a big turn yesterday when Twitter users responded to Nicki Minaj’s online actions by making the phrase “its giving coke” trend on the site next to her name. The fireworks kicked off again when Cardi B appeared to be the target of another Minaj subliminal shot.

“Trying to embody someone’s look is one thing but trying to embody their whole personality is psycho tingz. Sympathy & Payola, ahahahahahaha, VMA wig, now u comedian cuz Nicki on hear posting vids & memes. Usually u ranting when ppl post u man gone on 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” wrote Nicki Minaj in a now-deleted tweet.

Deleted-tweet by Nicki Minaj

“This S### Is Tiring, Old, And Redundant”

The mentioning of “sympathy & payola” – a jab Nicki Minaj has used against Cardi B in the past – signified to many observers that the Queens-raised rapper aimed her tweet-offensive at her longtime rival. Cardi then seemed to fire back with her own message for Minaj.

At first, Cardi B simply posted over three dozen @ symbols. The Invasion of Privacy album creator returned to Twitter about ten minutes later to share more of her thoughts about the ongoing tension playing out on social media.

“This s### is tiring, old, and redundant. Same formula, DIFFERENT YEAR 🟰 start chaos, drama, and then promote their s###. I actually have a life outside of my house and Twitter. Until b###### put a @ on it they talking to their mother. Byeeee,” tweeted Cardi on Monday night.

This s### is tiring, old, and redundant. Same formula, DIFFERENT YEAR 🟰 start chaos, drama, and then promote their s###. I actually have a life outside of my house and Twitter. Until b###### put a @ on it they talking to their mother. Byeeee — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

The Cardi B Vs Nicki Minaj Rivalry Began Four Years Ago

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been feuding for years at this point. After collaborating on Migos’ “Motorsport” single in 2017, things took a turn for the worse for the two chart-topping entertainers.

The bad blood culminated when Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj during a New York Fashion Week after-party in 2018. That same year, they also had a very heated back-and-forth on social media that included Cardi calling out Nicki for slamming her online but not addressing her face-to-face in public.

At that time, Nicki Minaj eventually responded to Cardi B by suggesting they should “focus on positive things only from here on out.” Cardi answered her by writing, “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”