Nicki Minaj Calls Out “Entitled Duds” In The New Generation Of Female Rappers 

Nicki Minaj claimed she would spill the tea on Queen Radio: “Y’all can’t never be happy for other girls but I’m the bitter one?”

Nicki Minaj has been especially vocal on social media since dropping the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” on Friday (Sept. 9).

The new track features all female rappers with appearances from Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, JT, and BIA. While the song quickly climbed the charts with fans celebrating the collaboration, Nicki Minaj had something to say for those talking “s### in the group chats.”

She took to the comment section of The Shade Room post of screenshots of several female rappers’ tweets, including Asian Doll, Lakeyah, Coi Leray, and Nicki Minaj herself. The “Do We have A Problem” hitmaker accused the outlet of implying she was responding to the other artists.

“Why y’all tryna make it look like I’m responding to this CLOWN S### when all of my tweets were posted before these girls tweets?????????? ???????” Nicki began. “Knock it TF OFF. WHEN I TELL U IDGAF 🤪 Bwahahahahahahagaga.”

Some fans had questions about Nicki’s Queen Mix features, but according to Nicki, she put on the women who supported her. “Shout out the girls on the #QueenMix they congratulated me on going #1 so I asked them to be on my REMIX!!!!!! Who gon check me boo????!! Btchs ain’t got enough CASH IN THE BANK FOR DAT.”

She continued, “Y’all can’t never be happy for other girls but I’m the bitter one????? Bwajahahahahahagaga. Stay MAD. C@ck SUCKA OF THE DAY AWARDS IS BEING GIVEN OUT ON QUEEN RADIO TONIGHT. ENTITLED CRYING AHh JEALOUS Ahh Clowns.”

Nicki Minaj also took to Twitter to call out the new generation of female rap. She responded to a comment about new rappers expecting too much and not working hard enough. “Entitled duds,” she replied.

Entitled duds — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 12, 2022

She then told fans she would address the “entitled” rappers during “Nicki’s Tea Party” on Queen Radio. Within less than 30 mins of going live, the show became the number one U.S. trending topic.

Check out Nicki’s remarks below.