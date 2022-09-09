Nicki Minaj Drops All-Girl Anthem ‘Super Freaky Girl Queen Mix’ Ft. JT, BIA, & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is putting on for female rap with the new “Super Freaky Girl” remix, spotlighting some dope up and coming female spitters.

Nicki Minaj finally dropped the Queen Mix of her “Super Freaky Girl” single, after weeks of teasing the track and her collaborators.

The NYC rapper first shared a snippet of the track during Friday’s (Sept. 9) episode of Queen Radio. She revealed BIA and JT of the City Girls are on the remix and also teased the song has six verses.

“There were 5 verses on the #queenMix,” Nicki Minaj tweeted. “But someone else demanded to be a part of the celebration @ the last minute chi. CLAIM YOUR VERSE NOW. WITHOUT HEARING IT, GUESS WHICH VERSE WILL BE YOUR FAVE NOW!!!! You can choose up to 2 verses. Only comment once!!!”

Nicki Minaj Previewed ‘Queen Mix’ On Queen Radio

The Barbz heard the full version of Queen Mix just moments before it was released, getting an advanced look at all the features. Alongside JT and BIA, Nicki Minaj is joined by Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Mitch. Her alter ego Roman also makes an appearance at the end of the track, which clocks in at nearly four minutes long. Stream ‘Super Freaky Girl Queen Mix’ at the end of the page.

While some fans questioned why Nicki’s choice of features, a retweet from the rapper explained her selection.

“Nicki could have chosen all women with big names,” wrote one fan. “But it speaks volumes that she chose ones who could really benefit from the visibility of being on a song as huge as this with an artist of this caliber. That’s how you do it for the culture, that’s how you uplift women in rap.

Some of her collaborators took to social media to celebrate Nicki Minaj and the Queen Mix. Chicago drill rapper Katie got Bandz paid tribute to Nicki, declaring, “I LOVE YOU QUEEN 🤞🏼💜🌹👑” before instructing her followers to go run the numbers up.