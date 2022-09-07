Nicki Minaj Teases #QueenMix Version Of “Super Freaky Girl”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will other female rappers join the ‘Queen’ album creator on the track?

Nicki Minaj earned one of the biggest hits of her decade-long career when “Super Freaky Girl” arrived in August. The song opened at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Minaj just the second female rapper to achieve that milestone as a soloist.

Since its debut, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” has remained in the Hot 100’s Top 10 region. It currently holds the #7 spot on the latest weekly rankings of America’s most popular songs.

It appears Minaj has a plan for “Super Freaky Girl” to possibly jump back to the #1 position. The Queens, New York native teased that another remix to the song could drop in the near future.

#QueenMix coming to collect her things. Soon come 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DOEFv09Z4t — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 7, 2022

“#QueenMix coming to collect her things. Soon come 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” shared Nicki Minaj early Wednesday morning. That tweet included what sounded like a snippet of the “Super Freaky Girl” remix.

The Twitter video begins with the 39-year-old rapper shouting out Miami, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York. This led to online speculation that female rappers from those cities will join Minaj on an extended version of the song.

Nicki Minaj later returned to the Twitter platform to provide even more hints about the potential forthcoming track. She also tweeted, “Also guys, this is part 1. There may be a part ✌🏾 #QueenMix.”

Also guys, this is part 1. There may be a part ✌🏾 #QueenMix — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 7, 2022

Previously, Minaj dropped the “Roman Remix” to “Super Freaky Girl” which features the rap star’s alter ego Roman Zolanski. An official music video for the original version of the song has amassed more than 6 million views since premiering on YouTube on September 1.

Nicki Minaj’s 2022 includes her releasing “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign. This year’s MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient also dropped the Queen Radio: Volume 1 greatest hits compilation which peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart.