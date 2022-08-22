Nicki Minaj Makes History With First Solo Female Rap Song To Debut At No. 1 Since 1998

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Super Freaky Girl” is Nicki Minaj’s first solo single to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s the third No. 1 song of her career.

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, putting her in rare company alongside Lauryn Hill.

The Republic Records artist became the first woman to have a solo rap track debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill accomplished the feat with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. “Super Freaky Girl” marked Nicki Minaj’s first No. 1 hit without any artists accompanying her on the song.

Nicki Minaj previously reached the top of the Hot 100 with the help of Doja Cat and Tekashi 6ix9ine. She appeared on Doja Cat’s smash hit “Say So” and teamed with Tekashi 6ix9ine for the chart-topper “Trollz.”

“Super Freaky Girl” secured the No. 1 spot on the latest Hot 100 thanks to 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week. Nicki Minaj’s latest single also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts.

Nicki Minaj originally dropped “Super Freaky Girl” on August 12. She released her “Roman Remix” of the song on August 18. The remix added a new verse to the track, which samples Rick James’ classic “Super Freak.”

Listen to the “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)” below.