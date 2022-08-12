Nicki Minaj Returns With ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ Her First Solo Single In 3 Years 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj flexes her rapping chops on the raunchy NSFW “Super Freaky Girl” after teasing the single for weeks.

Nicki Minaj is back with her highly-anticipated new single “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.”

The NYC spitter has been teasing the song for weeks and even asked her loyal fanbase, The Barbz, to help her rename the track. She had to change the original title, “Freaky Girl,” after being told she could not use it.

“Super Freaky Girl” marks the first solo offering from Nicki Minaj since “Megatron,” in 2019. Watch the lyric video for the single at the end of the page.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is having a big month, performing at the Young Money Reunion in Toronto last weekend (Aug. 7), before it was revealed that she’d be the latest recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs. She will also perform at the ceremony on August 28.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount, in a statement. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Last month Nicki Minaj dropped a trailer for a new six-part documentary series about her career. Watch the trailer below.

“Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK,” she wrote on Instagram. “I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary.”

She continued, “It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support. @bronstudios.”

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl