Nicki Minaj Fans Going Hard To Re-Name Her New Single

Nicki Minaj is gearing up to release a batch of new music, and she’s asking her dedicated fans for some help!

Nicki Minaj has asked fans to help her name her upcoming single.

The “Starships” hitmaker previewed a song titled “Freaky Girl” on social media earlier this month and indicated she would drop the track on August 21st.

However, Nicki took to Twitter on Saturday to share that she could no longer use the name “Freaky Girl”.and needed suggestions for a replacement.

“What should the official name of #FreakyGirl be y’all? yep we have to change it for all my barb/manager ppl here’s ur chance (sic),” she wrote.

Nicki added a poll that included the options; “He Want a Freaky Girl,” “Super Freaky Girl,” and “Nick James.”

The poll quickly racked up over 95,000 votes, with “Super Freaky Girl” being the top pick so far. Nicki didn’t share when she would announce the official title.