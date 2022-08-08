Drake Names Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj “The Greatest Of All Time” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake paid tribute to Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at the Young Money reunion show in Toronto this weekend as part of his OVO Fest.

Drake paid tribute to Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at the Young Money reunion show in Toronto this weekend as part of his OVO Fest.

Drake finally reunited onstage with his Young Money co-stars for the first time in seven years this weekend.

The 6 God brought the “Young Money Reunion” to his hometown OVO Fest after an initial delay. Drake contracted Covid before the scheduled concert on August 1 and had to postpone the reunion show to August 7.

Then Lil Wayne had issues entering Canada, causing a further delay, and the concert ran late. However, when the show began, a message flashed up on the big screen reading, “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had issues at the border.” Nonetheless, as the text explained, “Luckily, Drake runs the border.”

King of Toronto pic.twitter.com/y2NGgosyDY — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) August 7, 2022

Drake Pays Tribute To Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

The Toronto native is arguably the biggest name in rap worldwide, but he made sure to pay his dues to his peers during the show.

“It’s been a long time since we been here and been able to do this together,” Drake explained to the audience. “First and foremost, I just wanna say tonight I got to stand in the crowd and watch two of the greatest musicians of all f###### time,” he said. “I’m so grateful to be a part of that team.”

Drake then praised Lil Wayne for his role in his career, calling him “the most selfless man on planet earth” in a touching tribute. I’m your son, look at this s###,” he added. “You did this. You did this s###.”

However, Drake also had to give Nicki Minaj her flowers during the reunion show. “This is the greatest city in the world,” he shared. “I’m standing on stage with the greatest rapper of all time and I’m standing on stage with the other greatest rapper of all time. She’s over there with the pink hair,” Drake said, referring to Nicki. “By the way, like, are these b###### serious? Like, nobody can f### with Nicki… [She’s] like the originator—it starts here, ends here, all that s###.” Watch Drake show Niki love and check out the extended clip below.