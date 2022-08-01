Drake Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Performing With Multiple Stars During October World Weekend

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake revealed he had to cancel the highly anticipated Young Money reunion after the rap star was diagnosed with COVID-19. Read more!

Rapper Drake is currently infected with the COVID-19 virus, deterring his summer concert plans for a Young Money Reunion.

He posted the news on his Instagram Story saying, “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid, and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible.”

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked,” he continued to write. “Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all.”

Drake ends his note expressing regret, saying, “I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).

Drizzy has COVID and just cancelled the Young Money reunion show 🤧 pic.twitter.com/xeWqwgS1Pl — kaitlyn (@kaitmcnab) August 1, 2022

Fans said they knew something wasn’t right when they saw Drake with an oxygen mask.

@drake did not attend the #lilbaby and #chrisbrown show … I knew something wasn’t right



When I said @drake with an oxygen mask I knew something wasn’t right — JUST MIGHT (@TamTam87283128) August 1, 2022

The Young Money Reunion tour was scheduled for tonight (Monday, Aug. 1st) during the October World Weekend festival that started on July 28th and July 29th in various Toronto venues staring Lil Wayne, Nick Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and more.

One surprise guest who performed at the kickoff concert was fellow Canadian singer Nelly Furtado. She performed her hits “Promiscuous” and “I’m Like a Bird.”

drake and nelly furtado singing i’m like a bird together.. this is canadian history pic.twitter.com/KhIh5qan20 — t (@ANTlOVO) July 29, 2022

In the video, Drake can be seen singing all up in her face. What started as a glorious time could be a Champagne Papi super spreader.