Drake Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Performing With Multiple Stars During October World Weekend

Rapper Drake is currently infected with the COVID-19 virus, deterring his summer concert plans for a Young Money Reunion.
He posted the news on his Instagram Story saying, “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid, and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible.”
“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked,” he continued to write. “Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all.”
Drake ends his note expressing regret, saying, “I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).
Fans said they knew something wasn’t right when they saw Drake with an oxygen mask.
The Young Money Reunion tour was scheduled for tonight (Monday, Aug. 1st) during the October World Weekend festival that started on July 28th and July 29th in various Toronto venues staring Lil Wayne, Nick Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and more.
One surprise guest who performed at the kickoff concert was fellow Canadian singer Nelly Furtado. She performed her hits “Promiscuous” and “I’m Like a Bird.”
In the video, Drake can be seen singing all up in her face. What started as a glorious time could be a Champagne Papi super spreader.