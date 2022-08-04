Drake Unveils New Date For Young Money Reunion Concert With Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake had to postpone the Young Money reunion after testing positive for COVID-19. The concert was originally scheduled to happen on August 1.

Drake rescheduled the Young Money reunion concert, which had to be postponed due to him testing positive for COVID-19.

The OVO star will reunite with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Saturday (August 6). The trio was originally scheduled to perform together as part of Drake’s October World Weekend on Monday (August 1).

“Negative test…positive outcome,” Drake announced on Instagram. “This was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa.”

Drake fulfilled his promise to quickly book a new date for the show. He vowed to do so when he revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.”

Drake added, “Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the COVID).”

Tickets for the Young Money reunion concert are available here.