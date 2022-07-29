Nicki Minaj Unveils Trailer For Her Documentary Series: “It’s Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj announced a six-part documentary series about her career that’s “coming out sooner than you think.”

Nicki Minaj gave fans a preview of her upcoming documentary series on Thursday (July 28).

A week after announcing new music and the return of Queen Radio, Nicki Minaj dropped a trailer for a six-part documentary. The Republic Records rapper said she’s still looking for the right platform to release the docuseries.

“Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK,” she wrote on Instagram. “I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary.”

She continued, “It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support. @bronstudios.”

The documentary trailer arrived a few weeks before Nicki Minaj releases her new single “Freaky Girl.” The track is scheduled to drop on August 12.

Nicki Minaj hyped up the single in series of a Twitter posts. She billed herself as “Nick James” in reference to the song sampling Rick James’ classic “Super Freak.”

“#NickJames is coming to do what the girls SHOULD’VE done,” she wrote in one post. “#NickJames is coming to show the girls why they should’ve just sat there & ate their foods. #NickJames is coming to show the boys how to REALLY gag the girls. Pauz #NickJames is coming to restore hope in mankind.”

Watch the trailer for her documentary below and listen to a snippet of “Freaky Girl” here.