Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Abortion Rumor Involving Nicki Minaj

There was a lot of drama in the female rap world over the weekend. Grammy-winning performer Megan Thee Stallion was caught up in the turmoil after Nicki Minaj’s latest episode of Queen Radio.

On the show, Nicki Minaj claimed an unnamed person once suggested she get an abortion. Many of Minaj’s fans assumed the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper took aim at Megan Thee Stallion.

“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want to drink because you are, at the time, possibly pregnant,” stated Minaj. “Imagine if that person said, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic.'”

Those quotes spread across the internet as commenters questioned if Nicki Minaj indirectly slammed Megan Thee Stallion. One Twitter user directly brought up Minaj’s accusations to Megan.

“@theestallion Nicki Minaj is accusing you of encouraging abortion and child endangerment [with] alcohol. This isn’t something to stay quiet on,” wrote @throwawaydakey.

Megan The Stallion quote-tweeted the person and added, “LIE.” Some members of Nicki Minaj’s Barbz fanbase pointed out that Minaj did not mention Meg by name.

If someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on twitter? If someone directly @ my name …why do they be confused when I reply lol? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 12, 2022

“If someone @ you, you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on Twitter? If someone directly @ my name… why do they be confused when I reply lol?” posted Megan Thee Stallion.

There has been speculation of tension between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj for several years. Meg’s decision to work with Minaj’s longtime rival Cardi B for their record-breaking 2020 single “WAP” may have caused a rift between Nicki and Meg.

So this person didn’t mention me? https://t.co/IHbiccwzbh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 12, 2022