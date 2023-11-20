R&B Icon Patti LaBelle Dubs Cardi B “The Baby Patti” Ahead Of Holiday Collaboration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Godmother of Soul partnered with the “WAP” rapper.

2023 has produced an unexpected crossover involving R&B legend Patti LaBelle and rap star Cardi B. The two artists/entrepreneurs teamed up for a Good Life/Whipshots collaboration.

A new holiday-themed campaign involving LaBelle’s Good Life-branded pies and Cardi B’s vodka-infused whipped cream Whipshots rolled out earlier this month.

LaBelle stopped by The Tamron Hall Show to promote her business partnership with the “WAP” hitmaker. At one point, Tamron Hall asked the Godmother of Soul about Cardi.

“I’ve always wanted to meet her, and when I met her she said, ‘I’m just so excited to meet you,’” Patti LaBelle told Hall on the daytime talk show. She’s not a diva. She’s a beautiful spirit.”

Hall then gave the same compliment to Patti LaBelle, asserting the legend has the same non-diva vibe. Labelle commented, “She’s the Baby Patti. Cardi is the Baby Patti.”

Cardi and LaBelle are also promoting their Good Life/Whipshots campaign by presenting a digital series. The seven-episode, sitcom-style videos began with the viral “The Hug” episode on November 9.

Patti LaBelle won two Grammy Awards and multiple Lifetime Achievement Awards. Fellow Grammy-winner Cardi B has broken several records for female rappers, including having the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.