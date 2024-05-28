Robert De Niro Bickers With MAGA Protesters At Trump Trial Ahead Of Nas Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Robert De Niro, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, clashed with the former president’s supporters outside of Trump’s hush money trial.

Robert De Niro bashed Donald Trump outside of the New York courtroom where the former president’s hush money trial is being held on Tuesday (May 28). The acclaimed actor spoke at a press conference alongside officers who fought against Trump supporters in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We New Yorkers used to tolerate [Trump] when he was just another crappy real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot,” De Niro said. “I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and, eventually, he could destroy the world.”

He continued, “I don’t mean to scare you. No, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you. If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted.”

Trump is running for president again while facing four criminal cases. His hush money case was the first to go to trial.

New York prosecutors charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The trial’s closing arguments began on Tuesday.

Outside of the courtroom, De Niro argued with pro-Trump protesters. Trump loyalists resorted to name-calling, telling De Niro he was a “punk” and “sellout.”

“You’re not going to intimidate,” De Niro fired back, per NBC News. “That’s what Trump does … We are going to fight back. We’re trying to be gentlemen in this world … You are gangsters!”

De Niro also had choice words for a person who called him “washed up.”

“F### you!” he said.

The Academy Award winner appeared at Trump’s trial a few weeks before the Tribeca Film Festival’s “De Niro Con” in New York. Nas will moderate a conversation with De Niro and director Martin Scorsese to discuss the classic film Mean Streets on June 15.