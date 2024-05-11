Nas Taps In With Legends At Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Film Festival Mini-Convention

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Legendary rapper Nas will participate in the “De Niro Con” event, which will take place at the Tribeca Film Festival next month.

Robert De Niro will get his own mini-convention at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, with an offshoot of the event named “De Niro Con” featuring Nas.

The Tribeca Film Festival co-founder wanted to honor the Oscar-winning actor.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 80 years of Robert De Niro, my dear friend and co-conspirator for the past 35 years, than by throwing a big bash for his fellow New Yorkers,” Jane Rosenthal, the festival’s CEO, said in a statement.

De Niro Con will take place between June 14 and 16. De Niro will attend screenings and converse with many of his co-stars and directors, including Billy Crystal following a screening of Analyze This and Quentin Tarantino after a screening of Jackie Brown.

There will also be a conversation with Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell and an interview with De Niro and famed director Martin Scorsese to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mean Streets, moderated by Nas.

Fans will also be able to get real or temporary tattoos from the makeshift prison tattoo parlor from Cape Fear, view Travis Bickle’s bedroom from Taxi Driver and take Jack Byrnes’ infamous polygraph test from Meet The Parents.