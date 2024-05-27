50 Cent Reacts To Rumor About Diddy “Spooning” Male Producer 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A rumor about Diddy hooking up with a male music industry figure at a swanky party caught the attention of 50 Cent.

50 Cent claims he always knew the truth following a recent rumor about Diddy hooking up with a male producer.

Social media star Josh Ostrovsky, aka The Fat Jewish, claimed Diddy threatened him after catching the fallen mogul “spooning” with another man at a swanky party.

During a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Ostrovsky recalled a story he first told in 2015. He said he was at a “Black excellence” event at Diddy’s Star Island mansion when he happened upon Diddy being intimate with another man.

“I walked in a room I shouldn’t have walked into, and I saw him hooking up with a dude,” he explained. Basically, like, full spooning situation.”

Ostrovsky identified the man as producer Felix da Housecat. He claims Diddy spotted him and asked why he looked scared. “Everyone in the room stopped,” he said. “I was like, ‘Is this the bathroom?”

According to Ostrovsky, he was told, “This is a room where male celebrities hook up.”

On Monday morning (May 26), 50 Cent shared a clip from the podcast on Instagram.

“Don’t feel bad I told them something wasn’t right,” he captioned his post. “They just couldn’t see it till now. The Diddler in full Effect.”

Meanwhile, Ostrovsky claims Diddy’s team asked him to say he was joking about the alleged Felix da Housecat encounter after he told the story on a podcast.

Ostrovsky then repeated the story on Hot97 but it never aired. He claims the host was scared, telling him “I’m not going to run this interview because Diddy’s insane. He blew up Kid Cudi’s car.”