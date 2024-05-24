50 Cent Jokes Diddy May Be Suicidal After New Lawsuit, Urges Meek Mill To “Check On Ya Man” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent said Diddy’s friends need to check on him, joking that he could be suicidal following a seventh sexual assault lawsuit.

50 Cent was quick to react after Diddy was accused of drugging and raping a woman in the 1990s.

On Thursday evening (May 23), news broke that April Lampros alleged Diddy sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. The news arrived just days after former model Crystal McKinney claimed Diddy drugged and assaulted her in 2003.

50 Cent has relentlessly trolled Diddy since Cassie Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit late last year. Shortly after the new lawsuit news, 50 Cent took to Instagram with an image of the report, joking that the disgraced mogul may be suicidal.

“Damn man I have never seen anything like this before,” Fiddy captioned his post. “If you cool with puffy call him. He might boom his self.”

50 Cent also mentioned Meek Mill, who, like Diddy, has also been on the receiving end of 50 Cent’s endless taunts. Referring to the Philly rapper as “Meeka,” Fiddy urged, “check on ya man !”

Lampros is the seventh accuser to take action against Diddy since Ventura’s suit. After settling with his ex-girlfriend, Joie Dickerson-Neal alleged he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991.

That suit was swiftly followed by one from Liza Gardner who accused Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of raping her and a friend in the early 1990s when she was just 16 years old.

In December, another unnamed accuser filed a lawsuit alleging gang rape and trafficking in 2003. She was 17 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

The allegations continued, and in February this year, former Bad Boy producer Lil Rod filed suit. He accused Diddy of sexual harassment and assault in a wide-ranging lawsuit that included allegations of “sex-trafficking parties.”

Diddy denied all wrongdoing for months before CNN released disturbing footage of his assault on then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway. He then posted an apology video, which largely fell on deaf ears.