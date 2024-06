Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Father’s Day landed on Sunday (June 16) and, par for the course, a flood of emotional posts are inundating social media.

From those who have lost their fathers to those who are able to be with them in person, a laundry list of Hip-Hop artists are paying tribute to the men in their lives who molded them into the people they are today. Pioneering rappers like Jimmy Spicer—whose 1980 single “Adventures of Super Rhyme (Rap)” was one of the earliest recorded Hip-Hop songs—and Biz Markie were commemorated in Instagram posts shared by their loved ones.

Ice T, Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Dame Dash, Yelawolf, Chika, Sleepy Brown—who celebrated generations of Browns, including his father and Brick founder Jimmy Brown—Jurassic 5’s Chali2na and Brand Nubian’s Lord Jamar were just a handful of people celebrating fathers.

Scroll through the posts below.