Jim Jones Urges Dads, Demand A Father’s Day “Me-Some”: “We Gotta Put Our Foot Down”

Jim Jones believes dads are often forgotten when it’s time to celebrate Father’s Day and need to be rewarded with a “me-some.”

Jim Jones is back with an annual PSA ahead of Father’s Day and this year, he’s encouraging fathers to ask for a “me-some.”

Father’s Day is just days away and Capo believes dads should speak up and ask for what they want from their loved ones, specifically suggesting they request a “me-some” from their partners.

On Thursday (June 13), Jones took to Instagram with some advice for fathers.

“Seems like y’all be forgetting us and we put in a lot of work to make sure everybody’s okay,“ he began.Jones said there’s a “slight chance that they might ask you what you want,” and that, according to Jim Jones, is a Father’s Day “me some.”

“Look her directly in the eyes,” he recommended. “Say, ‘This is something I been wanting to do with you for so long, but I don’t wanna cause no problem in our relationship and I don’t want you to think I’m disrespectful. I would like to have a me-some with you.”

Jones explained a “me-some” as a day devoted to fulfilling a father’s every desire, from spending sprees to breakfast in bed and any and everything in between. “We gotta put our foot down,” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, back in 2022, Jim Jones said he was taking “a stand” for Father’s Day and demanding special treatment.

“This Father’s Day situation been bad ever since I was little. They’ve been s####### on Father’s Day talking about ‘F### this.’ Enough is enough, man. I’m a great father, and I need to be compensated for this s###,” he complained. “Treat me. I want to go to the spa you heard? All that fly s### y’all be talking about, let me get mine.”