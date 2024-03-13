Diddy Rape Accuser Says She Was 16 When Mogul & Aaron Hall Took Turns Assaulting Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Liza Gardner claims she was 16 years old when Diddy and Aaron Hall took turns assaulting her at Hall’s apartment in the early 1990s.

A woman who alleged Diddy and Aaron Hall took turns raping her in the early 1990s has revealed she was aged just 16 years old at the time of the alleged assaults.

The alleged victim filed an amendment complaint Tuesday (March 12), per NBC News, after initially filing a lawsuit on the eve of the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act (November 23). The act allowed adult survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.

In the new filing, Liza Gardner, who went by the pseudonym Jane Doe in the initial suit, claims she was 16 years old and too young to drink or consent to sex at the time of the alleged assaults. She also said members of R&B group Jodeci introduced her to Diddy. According to Gardner, she was good friends with the group members. They invited her to New York, where she met Diddy and Aaron Hall.

In her lawsuit, Gardener claimed she met Diddy and Hall at an industry event in NYC. She said the duo was “very flirtatious and handsy,” with her and her friend. Gardner also claimed Diddy and Hall were “offering them drinks throughout the night.”

Gardener and her friend accepted an invitation to Hall’s apartment after the event. Once there, she claims Combs “coerced” her into having sex with him.

The suit continues, “After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

Gardner claims she fled after the alleged rapes. Her friend later stated she was allegedly “forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room.”

Gardener said Diddy came to the home where she and her friend were staying days after the alleged assaults. She claimed the Hip-Hop mogul became “irate” and “began assaulting and choking” Gardener “to the point that she passed out.”

Diddy Denies Assault Allegations

In addition to Gardener’s suit, Diddy is fighting multiple sexual assault accusations. His ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, accused him of sexual and physical abuse, and drugging, raping and sex trafficking her to multiple male prostitutes. Diddy denied the claims, and the former couple settled within 24 hours.

He also faces assault allegations from multiple women and a male former employee. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones recently filed a $30 million lawsuit claiming Diddy groped and assaulted him.