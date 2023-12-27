EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Requests More Time To Reply To Jane Doe Gang Rape Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A lawyer for Diddy told a judge that a confidential issue beyond his control means the mogul needs more time to reply to Jane Doe’s lawsuit.

Diddy is asking a judge to give him more time to reply to a Jane Doe’s shocking gang rape lawsuit due to circumstances that he says are beyond his control.

Diddy and former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre are currently involved in a legal battle against an accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, who has filed a lawsuit alleging gang rape and trafficking.

The incident is said to have occurred in 2003 at Diddy’s recording studio Daddy’s House. The lawsuit details a harrowing series of events, beginning with the accuser meeting Pierre in a lounge in Michigan, where she was allegedly forced to engage in oral sex while Pierre smoked crack. She claims that after speaking to Diddy on the phone, she was flown to New York on a private jet and subsequently sexually assaulted at the studio.

Doe, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, has sought to remain anonymous in the lawsuit, citing Diddy’s high profile and her own safety concerns. However, Diddy and Pierre are challenging her attempt to remain anonymous.

Last week, a judge ordered Diddy and Pierre to file their replies by December 27, but that will no longer work for Diddy, according to his lawyer.

“Due to circumstances beyond the control of the Combs Defendants, which circumstances are of a confidential nature, we respectfully request that the Court modify the Motion Schedule to extend Defendants’ time to file their opposition to the Motion from December 27, 2023 to January 17, 2024, and extend Plaintiff’s time to file a reply, if any, from January 8, 2024 to January 31, 2024,” Diddy’s lawyer Jonathan Davis wrote to the court.

In past court documents obtained exclusively by AllHipHop.com, Diddy and Harve have already indicated that they don’t consent to Jane Doe’s motion to proceed anonymously.

Doe’s lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, has emphasized the importance of her anonymity, highlighting the potential chilling effect on future plaintiffs and the significant trauma she has already experienced due to the alleged assault. The disagreement has set the stage for the first major battle in the high-stakes lawsuit.

Doe’s lawsuit is part of a series of legal challenges Diddy is facing. Other sexual assault allegations have also been brought against him by different accusers, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and two other women.

Diddy has publicly denied the allegations and claims he didn’t commit the acts alleged against him. He

s vowed to fight for his name, family and the “truth.”